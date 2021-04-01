Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) is predicted to post EPS of -0.23 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) started the day on March 31, 2021, with a price increase of 1.21% at $15.01. During the day, the stock rose to $16.38 and sunk to $14.62 before settling in for the price of $14.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GMBL posted a 52-week range of $2.40-$24.48.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -36.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $272.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.56.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gambling Industry. Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 1.90% institutional ownership.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$0.36. This company achieved a return on equity of -323.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -36.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 104.72.

In the same vein, GMBL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.54, a figure that is expected to reach -0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.01 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.81 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.11% While, its Average True Range was 2.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 110.40% that was lower than 135.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

