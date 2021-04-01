Intevac Inc. (IVAC) Moves 31.68% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

By Zach King
Top Picks

As on March 31, 2021, Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 31.68% to $7.15. During the day, the stock rose to $8.4587 and sunk to $5.445 before settling in for the price of $5.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IVAC posted a 52-week range of $3.85-$7.95.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 5.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $167.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.11.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 269 workers. It has generated 363,658 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,926. The stock had 3.42 Receivables turnover and 0.77 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.11, operating margin was +2.19 and Pretax Margin of +2.83.

Intevac Inc. (IVAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Intevac Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 74.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 31, this organization’s EVP & General Manager, sold 9,683 shares at the rate of 7.50, making the entire transaction reach 72,622 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 102,498. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11, Company’s EVP & General Manager, sold 10,000 for 5.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 55,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 97,554 in total.

Intevac Inc. (IVAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.08 while generating a return on equity of 1.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Intevac Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intevac Inc. (IVAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $178.75, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.52.

In the same vein, IVAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Intevac Inc. (IVAC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Intevac Inc., IVAC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.01 million was better the volume of 0.17 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Intevac Inc. (IVAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 58.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 124.19% that was higher than 69.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

