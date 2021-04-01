Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) volume hits 5.16 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Zach King
Top Picks

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) open the trading on March 31, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 12.06% to $16.07. During the day, the stock rose to $16.265 and sunk to $14.88 before settling in for the price of $14.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LAC posted a 52-week range of $2.39-$28.75.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $92.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.83.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Lithium Americas Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.25%, in contrast to 16.89% institutional ownership.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -21.00.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.42.

In the same vein, LAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.40.

Technical Analysis of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)

[Lithium Americas Corp., LAC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.79% While, its Average True Range was 1.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 59.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.48% that was lower than 106.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

