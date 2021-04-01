No matter how cynical the overall market is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) performance over the last week is recorded 3.02%

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) flaunted slowness of -0.05% at $18.78, as the Stock market unbolted on March 31, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $18.97 and sunk to $18.54 before settling in for the price of $18.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COG posted a 52-week range of $15.43-$22.67.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -69.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $398.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $389.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.21.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 503 employees. It has generated 2,793,678 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 398,666. The stock had 5.02 Receivables turnover and 0.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.20, operating margin was +16.70 and Pretax Margin of +17.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 11, this organization’s Vice Pres, Admin & Corp Sec sold 22,500 shares at the rate of 19.40, making the entire transaction reach 436,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 43,326. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 11, Company’s Sr Vice Pres, EHS and Eng sold 35,500 for 19.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 686,570. This particular insider is now the holder of 117,586 in total.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.21) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +14.27 while generating a return on equity of 9.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -69.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 43.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $37.49, and its Beta score is 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 170.26.

In the same vein, COG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.50, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, COG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 5.83 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.18% that was lower than 37.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

