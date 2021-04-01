No matter how cynical the overall market is Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) performance over the last week is recorded -3.35%

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on March 31, 2021, Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.59% to $7.80. During the day, the stock rose to $8.46 and sunk to $7.76 before settling in for the price of $7.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SURF posted a 52-week range of $1.55-$14.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 179.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $335.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.06.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 51 employees. It has generated 2,473,765 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,163,471. The stock had 86.80 Receivables turnover and 0.72 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +48.82 and Pretax Margin of +47.03.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Surface Oncology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 59.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 16, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 11.35, making the entire transaction reach 11,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 88,000. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 08, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,500 for 12.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 31,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 262,000 in total.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.22) by $1.34. This company achieved a net margin of +47.03 while generating a return on equity of 55.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Surface Oncology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 179.10% and is forecasted to reach -1.55 in the upcoming year.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.19.

In the same vein, SURF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Surface Oncology Inc., SURF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.62 million was better the volume of 1.63 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.90% that was lower than 91.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

