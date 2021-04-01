Taoping Inc. (TAOP) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $4.06: Right on the Precipice

By Steve Mayer
Markets

As on March 31, 2021, Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) started slowly as it slid -6.46% to $9.41. During the day, the stock rose to $13.20 and sunk to $9.12 before settling in for the price of $10.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TAOP posted a 52-week range of $1.86-$16.86.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -18.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -310.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $97.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.06.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 78 employees. It has generated 176,812 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -45,927. The stock had 0.75 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.87, operating margin was -30.25 and Pretax Margin of -28.05.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Taoping Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.21%, in contrast to 2.30% institutional ownership.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -25.98 while generating a return on equity of -52.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Taoping Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -310.60%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 35.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Taoping Inc. (TAOP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.34.

In the same vein, TAOP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.34.

Technical Analysis of Taoping Inc. (TAOP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Taoping Inc., TAOP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.86 million was better the volume of 2.97 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.28% While, its Average True Range was 2.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Taoping Inc. (TAOP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.65%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 201.23% that was higher than 155.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

