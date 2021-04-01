The key reasons why China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) is -61.57% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) started the day on March 31, 2021, with a price increase of 9.84% at $4.02. During the day, the stock rose to $4.49 and sunk to $3.68 before settling in for the price of $3.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLEU posted a 52-week range of $3.19-$10.46.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -35.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.84.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 80 employees. It has generated 53,631 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,468. The stock had 2.33 Receivables turnover and 0.82 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.06, operating margin was +9.87 and Pretax Margin of +11.30.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 57.18%, in contrast to 0.28% institutional ownership.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +8.33 while generating a return on equity of 8.83.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -35.90%.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.49.

Technical Analysis of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU), its last 5-days Average volume was 15.75 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.61 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.77.

Raw Stochastic average of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 165.80% that was higher than 135.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

