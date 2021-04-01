The key reasons why Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) is -52.20% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) established initial surge of 3.24% at $7.48, as the Stock market unbolted on March 31, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $7.68 and sunk to $7.30 before settling in for the price of $7.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYRS posted a 52-week range of $5.02-$15.65.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 116.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $61.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $473.18 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.29.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 103 employees. It has generated 146,534 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -815,903. The stock had 1.34 Receivables turnover and 0.08 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -545.27 and Pretax Margin of -556.80.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. industry. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 86.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 3,628 shares at the rate of 9.47, making the entire transaction reach 34,372 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s Director sold 3,750 for 12.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 45,188. This particular insider is now the holder of 321,711 in total.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.5) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -556.80 while generating a return on equity of -99.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.75 in the upcoming year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 31.34.

In the same vein, SYRS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.81, a figure that is expected to reach -0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc., SYRS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.76 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.52% that was lower than 101.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

