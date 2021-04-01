Union Acquisition Corp. II (LATN) is -1.84% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: LATN) established initial surge of 0.10% at $10.05, as the Stock market unbolted on March 31, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $10.05 and sunk to $10.02 before settling in for the price of $10.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LATN posted a 52-week range of $9.69-$10.74.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $250.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.03.

Union Acquisition Corp. II (LATN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Union Acquisition Corp. II industry. Union Acquisition Corp. II’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.92%, in contrast to 66.90% institutional ownership.

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: LATN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Union Acquisition Corp. II (LATN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 22.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09.

In the same vein, LATN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.00.

Technical Analysis of Union Acquisition Corp. II (LATN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Union Acquisition Corp. II, LATN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.31 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Union Acquisition Corp. II (LATN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 23.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.64% that was lower than 11.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

