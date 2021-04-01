Uxin Limited (UXIN) went up 12.50% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on March 31, 2021, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 12.50% to $1.17. During the day, the stock rose to $1.17 and sunk to $1.04 before settling in for the price of $1.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UXIN posted a 52-week range of $0.72-$2.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $332.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $220.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $343.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2310, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1854.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6455 employees. It has generated 35,542 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -29,683. The stock had 0.70 Receivables turnover and 0.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.59, operating margin was -69.13 and Pretax Margin of -85.67.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Uxin Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.23%, in contrast to 29.60% institutional ownership.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -83.51 while generating a return on equity of -92.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Uxin Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.50%.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Uxin Limited (UXIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.15.

In the same vein, UXIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.41.

Technical Analysis of Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Uxin Limited, UXIN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.57 million was lower the volume of 5.36 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.0857.

Raw Stochastic average of Uxin Limited (UXIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.68%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.21% that was lower than 107.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

