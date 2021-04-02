ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) volume hits 4.75 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Zach King
ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) started the day on March 31, 2021, with a price increase of 4.64% at $15.80. During the day, the stock rose to $16.2299 and sunk to $15.2745 before settling in for the price of $15.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WISH posted a 52-week range of $14.42-$32.85.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 77.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -447.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $586.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $448.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.05.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 875 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +62.73, operating margin was -24.83 and Pretax Margin of -29.24.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. ContextLogic Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 95.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 19.63, making the entire transaction reach 196,260 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,757. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 11, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 300,000 for 18.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,562,437. This particular insider is now the holder of 836,992 in total.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$3.03) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -29.32 while generating a return on equity of -132.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -447.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in the upcoming year.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ContextLogic Inc. (WISH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.55.

In the same vein, WISH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.87, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.65 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.74 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.97% While, its Average True Range was 1.29.

