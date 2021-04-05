Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) EPS growth this year is 40.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) started the day on April 01, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.06% at $1.86. During the day, the stock rose to $2.00 and sunk to $1.79 before settling in for the price of $1.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABEO posted a 52-week range of $0.99-$3.79.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 57.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $91.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $84.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $185.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.2826, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.0730.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 76 workers. It has generated 131,579 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -485.04 and Pretax Margin of -842.34.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 34.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 31, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 45,409 shares at the rate of 1.87, making the entire transaction reach 84,919 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 650,046. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 18, Company’s Director sold 80,000 for 2.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 178,624. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,159,292 in total.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -842.34 while generating a return on equity of -59.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.73 in the upcoming year.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 18.57.

In the same vein, ABEO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.91, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.57 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.19 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.1902.

Raw Stochastic average of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.86% that was lower than 96.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

