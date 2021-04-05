AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) volume hits 1.95 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Zach King
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) started the day on April 01, 2021, with a price decrease of 0.00% at $1.70. During the day, the stock rose to $1.72 and sunk to $1.605 before settling in for the price of $1.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACRX posted a 52-week range of $1.00-$2.94.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -22.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $118.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $202.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.0458, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5653.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 54 employees. It has generated 100,296 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -747,759. The stock had 8.15 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -11.37, operating margin was -747.10 and Pretax Margin of -745.48.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 24.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 7,547 shares at the rate of 1.33, making the entire transaction reach 10,035 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 468,757.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -745.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in the upcoming year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 37.44.

In the same vein, ACRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.48, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.7 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 6.21 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.1500.

Raw Stochastic average of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.93% that was lower than 123.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

