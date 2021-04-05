Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) 14-day ATR is 0.50: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on April 01, 2021, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.42% to $6.00. During the day, the stock rose to $6.09 and sunk to $5.87 before settling in for the price of $5.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APTO posted a 52-week range of $3.39-$9.00.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -28.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $88.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $84.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $532.98 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.15.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.40%, in contrast to 35.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 22, this organization’s Director sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 4.06, making the entire transaction reach 81,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 10, Company’s Executive VP & CFO sold 126,668 for 6.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 766,341. This particular insider is now the holder of 232,846 in total.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2017, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -54.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -28.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.93 in the upcoming year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 18.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50.

In the same vein, APTO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.68, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Aptose Biosciences Inc., APTO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.12 million was lower the volume of 4.29 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 214.51% that was higher than 104.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.