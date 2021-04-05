BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) recent quarterly performance of -23.55% is not showing the real picture

By Steve Mayer
Markets

As on April 01, 2021, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) started slowly as it slid -12.81% to $37.63. During the day, the stock rose to $40.77 and sunk to $36.50 before settling in for the price of $43.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTAI posted a 52-week range of $16.00-$71.50.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -87.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $49.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $48.88.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 55.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 48.50, making the entire transaction reach 727,573 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 58,397. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 17, Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 25,000 for 55.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,389,459. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.96) by $0.09. This company achieved a return on equity of -70.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -87.20% and is forecasted to reach -3.25 in the upcoming year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 18.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.85.

In the same vein, BTAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.78, a figure that is expected to reach -0.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., BTAI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.76 million was better the volume of 0.6 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.72% While, its Average True Range was 3.63.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.91% that was higher than 83.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

The Fundamentals Of Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Are A Compelling Reason To Be Bullish On The Stock

Stock Headlines Steve Mayer - 0
Some investors were pleased to see that the DBI stock's executives that sells high-end footwear, Designer Brands Inc(DBI), acquired new shares of their company...
Read more

The Fundamental Case for and Against Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
During the past 52 weeks, Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) shares have fallen about 25%. Another reason for the decline in quotations is the drug's inability...
Read more

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Stock Preview: What You Need To Know

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has experienced strong growth in its stocks this week. As a result of reducing its debt, the UEC stock has...
Read more

GM Partnered WithSolidEnergy Systems To Produce Cheaper EV Batteries

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
General Motors (GM) has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to develop a car battery that is 60% cheaper than the current...
Read more

How Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Will benefit From Their Unique Partnership

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and cosmetic company e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) announced plans for a unique partnership during the recent inaugural conference. Therefore, elf...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.53 million

Steve Mayer - 0
Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) started the day on April 01, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.02% at $9.73. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.44

Steve Mayer - 0
Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) established initial surge of 9.07% at $3.85, as the Stock market unbolted on April 01, 2021. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) is predicted to post EPS of -0.09 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 01, 2021, PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) set off with pace as it heaved 2.34% to...
Read more
Markets

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) EPS is poised to hit -0.09 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer - 0
Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) open the trading on April 01, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.93% to $5.33. During...
Read more
Markets

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) last week performance was 5.10%

Steve Mayer - 0
Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) started the day on April 01, 2021, with a price increase of 4.31% at $13.80. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

View Inc. (VIEW) 20 Days SMA touch -4.19%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer - 0
As on April 01, 2021, View Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) got off with the flyer as it spiked 9.19% to $8.08. During the day, the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.