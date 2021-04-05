Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) last month volatility was 10.01%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) flaunted slowness of -6.83% at $2.32, as the Stock market unbolted on April 01, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $2.52 and sunk to $2.3101 before settling in for the price of $2.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BYFC posted a 52-week range of $1.09-$7.23.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -125.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $48.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.97.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 62 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -5.62 and Pretax Margin of -5.62.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Broadway Financial Corporation industry. Broadway Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 19.70% institutional ownership.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -3.44 while generating a return on equity of -1.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.65.

In the same vein, BYFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01.

Technical Analysis of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Broadway Financial Corporation, BYFC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.66 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 109.73% that was higher than 74.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.