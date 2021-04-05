C3.ai Inc. (AI) last month volatility was 8.98%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on April 01, 2021, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.54% to $68.90. During the day, the stock rose to $71.1599 and sunk to $67.395 before settling in for the price of $65.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AI posted a 52-week range of $59.75-$183.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -108.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $111.74.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. C3.ai Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.20%, in contrast to 44.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 22, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 600,000 shares at the rate of 76.06, making the entire transaction reach 45,638,412 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,595,656. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 17, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 27,819 for 81.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,262,953. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,239,472 in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2021, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -108.10% and is forecasted to reach -1.04 in the upcoming year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for C3.ai Inc. (AI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 38.54.

In the same vein, AI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.64, a figure that is expected to reach -0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [C3.ai Inc., AI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.15 million was lower the volume of 4.08 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.41% While, its Average True Range was 6.40.