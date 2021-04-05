CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Moves -1.25% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on April 01, 2021, CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) started slowly as it slid -1.25% to $13.38. During the day, the stock rose to $15.05 and sunk to $13.02 before settling in for the price of $13.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CURI posted a 52-week range of $7.44-$24.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $647.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.31.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. CuriosityStream Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 12.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 08, this organization’s Director bought 74,000 shares at the rate of 13.50, making the entire transaction reach 999,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 896,157. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16, Company’s Director bought 20,500 for 11.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 226,525. This particular insider is now the holder of 822,157 in total.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.57) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.35.

In the same vein, CURI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -14.02, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [CuriosityStream Inc., CURI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.53 million was better the volume of 1.46 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.81% While, its Average True Range was 1.53.

Raw Stochastic average of CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 24.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 79.39% that was lower than 96.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.