dMY Technology Group Inc. II (DMYD) 14-day ATR is 1.36: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

dMY Technology Group Inc. II (NYSE: DMYD) started the day on April 01, 2021, with a price increase of 6.25% at $15.63. During the day, the stock rose to $15.68 and sunk to $14.80 before settling in for the price of $14.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DMYD posted a 52-week range of $9.80-$21.89.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $507.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.99.

dMY Technology Group Inc. II (DMYD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

dMY Technology Group Inc. II (NYSE: DMYD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for dMY Technology Group Inc. II (DMYD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.36.

In the same vein, DMYD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of dMY Technology Group Inc. II (DMYD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of dMY Technology Group Inc. II (NYSE: DMYD), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.68 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.9 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.43% While, its Average True Range was 1.17.

Raw Stochastic average of dMY Technology Group Inc. II (DMYD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.82% that was lower than 86.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

