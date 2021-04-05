Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) EPS is poised to hit -0.11 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Steve Mayer
Markets

As on April 01, 2021, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.89% to $4.93. During the day, the stock rose to $5.30 and sunk to $4.86 before settling in for the price of $4.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOLO posted a 52-week range of $0.90-$13.60.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $58.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $530.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.83.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 119 employees. It has generated 4,777 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -529,806. The stock had 2.05 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -305.11, operating margin was -4786.19 and Pretax Margin of -11095.36.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by -$0.29. This company achieved a net margin of -11089.64 while generating a return on equity of -91.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in the upcoming year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 29.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 884.52.

In the same vein, SOLO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.08, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., SOLO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.14 million was lower the volume of 14.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.45.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 38.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.89% that was lower than 96.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

The Fundamentals Of Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Are A Compelling Reason To Be Bullish On The Stock

Stock Headlines Steve Mayer - 0
Some investors were pleased to see that the DBI stock's executives that sells high-end footwear, Designer Brands Inc(DBI), acquired new shares of their company...
Read more

The Fundamental Case for and Against Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
During the past 52 weeks, Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) shares have fallen about 25%. Another reason for the decline in quotations is the drug's inability...
Read more

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Stock Preview: What You Need To Know

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has experienced strong growth in its stocks this week. As a result of reducing its debt, the UEC stock has...
Read more

GM Partnered WithSolidEnergy Systems To Produce Cheaper EV Batteries

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
General Motors (GM) has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to develop a car battery that is 60% cheaper than the current...
Read more

How Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Will benefit From Their Unique Partnership

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and cosmetic company e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) announced plans for a unique partnership during the recent inaugural conference. Therefore, elf...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) is predicted to post EPS of 0.14 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top...

Steve Mayer - 0
Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) started the day on April 01, 2021, with a price increase of 16.54% at $41.28. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) last week performance was 27.54%

Steve Mayer - 0
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) established initial surge of 18.44% at $8.80, as the Stock market unbolted on April 01, 2021. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) 20 Days SMA touch 8.57%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer - 0
Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) open the trading on March 31, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.26% to $3.78. During the...
Read more
Markets

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 4.79 million

Steve Mayer - 0
Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) started the day on March 31, 2021, with a price increase of 5.15% at $7.56. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) recent quarterly performance of 14.12% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer - 0
As on March 31, 2021, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) started slowly as it slid -1.19% to $47.29. During the...
Read more
Markets

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.93

Steve Mayer - 0
Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) flaunted slowness of -2.41% at $11.76, as the Stock market unbolted on March 31, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.