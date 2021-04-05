Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $3.32: Right on the Precipice

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) started the day on April 01, 2021, with a price increase of 2.71% at $3.41. During the day, the stock rose to $3.44 and sunk to $3.2701 before settling in for the price of $3.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNW posted a 52-week range of $1.87-$4.76.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 59.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $505.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $500.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.32.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3000 employees. It has generated 2,886,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +14.30 and Pretax Margin of +11.91.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. Genworth Financial Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 69.80% institutional ownership.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.22) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +8.40 while generating a return on equity of 4.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genworth Financial Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 59.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 40.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.44, and its Beta score is 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.86.

In the same vein, GNW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.40, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.67 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 8.32 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 48.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.14% that was lower than 81.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

