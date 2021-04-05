Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) EPS is poised to hit -0.19 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
Top Picks

As on April 01, 2021, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.00% to $10.99. During the day, the stock rose to $11.4397 and sunk to $10.78 before settling in for the price of $10.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HYLN posted a 52-week range of $9.78-$58.66.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -130.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $104.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $93.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.52.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 24.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 02, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 16.54, making the entire transaction reach 82,700 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,000.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.37) by $0.3. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -130.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in the upcoming year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 130.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.00.

In the same vein, HYLN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.38, a figure that is expected to reach -0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Hyliion Holdings Corp., HYLN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.0 million was lower the volume of 7.12 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.00% that was lower than 95.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

