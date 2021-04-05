Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.84M

By Zach King
Top Picks

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 01, 2021, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) set off with pace as it heaved 11.75% to $43.94. During the day, the stock rose to $45.93 and sunk to $41.59 before settling in for the price of $39.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KC posted a 52-week range of $17.01-$74.67.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $219.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $54.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.55.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1841 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.43, operating margin was -18.35 and Pretax Margin of -14.40.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.59%, in contrast to 27.80% institutional ownership.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -14.63 while generating a return on equity of -16.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in the upcoming year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.72.

In the same vein, KC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.85, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited, KC]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.38 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.85 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.77% While, its Average True Range was 4.24.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 42.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.96% that was lower than 79.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

The Fundamentals Of Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Are A Compelling Reason To Be Bullish On The Stock

Stock Headlines Steve Mayer - 0
Some investors were pleased to see that the DBI stock's executives that sells high-end footwear, Designer Brands Inc(DBI), acquired new shares of their company...
Read more

The Fundamental Case for and Against Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
During the past 52 weeks, Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) shares have fallen about 25%. Another reason for the decline in quotations is the drug's inability...
Read more

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Stock Preview: What You Need To Know

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has experienced strong growth in its stocks this week. As a result of reducing its debt, the UEC stock has...
Read more

GM Partnered WithSolidEnergy Systems To Produce Cheaper EV Batteries

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
General Motors (GM) has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to develop a car battery that is 60% cheaper than the current...
Read more

How Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Will benefit From Their Unique Partnership

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and cosmetic company e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) announced plans for a unique partnership during the recent inaugural conference. Therefore, elf...
Read more

Related Stories

Top Picks

Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) Moves -0.12% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Zach King - 0
As on April 01, 2021, Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE: ENIA) started slowly as it slid -0.12% to $8.47. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more
Top Picks

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) latest performance of -1.34% is not what was on cards

Zach King - 0
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) flaunted slowness of -1.34% at $367.07, as the Stock market unbolted on April 01, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more
Top Picks

TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) return on Assets touches -14.62: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Zach King - 0
TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) open the trading on April 01, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 2.71% to $55.25. During the day, the...
Read more
Top Picks

Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) EPS is poised to hit -0.04 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Zach King - 0
Oragenics Inc. (AMEX: OGEN) started the day on April 01, 2021, with a price decrease of -2.60% at $0.88. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Top Picks

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) average volume reaches $1.64M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Zach King - 0
As on April 01, 2021, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.43% to $28.98. During...
Read more
Top Picks

BRF S.A. (BRFS) volume hits 3.09 million: A New Opening for Investors

Zach King - 0
BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) flaunted slowness of -3.56% at $4.33, as the Stock market unbolted on April 01, 2021. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.