New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA) Open at price of $11.67: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NPA) started the day on April 01, 2021, with a price decrease of -2.40% at $11.39. During the day, the stock rose to $11.80 and sunk to $11.03 before settling in for the price of $11.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NPA posted a 52-week range of $9.75-$25.37.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -70.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $335.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.64.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Shell Companies Industry. New Providence Acquisition Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 54.80% institutional ownership.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 0.09.

New Providence Acquisition Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -70.80%.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NPA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.27.

In the same vein, NPA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.00.

Technical Analysis of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NPA), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.2 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.0 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.61% While, its Average True Range was 1.10.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.20% that was lower than 87.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.