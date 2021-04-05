No matter how cynical the overall market is CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) performance over the last week is recorded 14.04%

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) started the day on April 01, 2021, with a price increase of 8.05% at $15.43. During the day, the stock rose to $15.44 and sunk to $14.5579 before settling in for the price of $14.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRTS posted a 52-week range of $1.56-$23.26.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 95.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $686.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.49.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1023 employees. It has generated 269,184 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -918. The stock had 98.78 Receivables turnover and 3.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.25, operating margin was +0.07 and Pretax Margin of -0.27.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. CarParts.com Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.60%, in contrast to 88.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s VP, General Counsel sold 6,000 shares at the rate of 15.42, making the entire transaction reach 92,520 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 495,567. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s Director sold 17,250 for 15.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 264,442. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,296 in total.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -0.34 while generating a return on equity of -3.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 95.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -29.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.55.

In the same vein, PRTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.7 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.97 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.21% While, its Average True Range was 1.18.

Raw Stochastic average of CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.66% that was lower than 97.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

