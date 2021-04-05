No matter how cynical the overall market is VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) performance over the last week is recorded 2.82%

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on April 01, 2021, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.82% to $2.19. During the day, the stock rose to $2.2354 and sunk to $2.1399 before settling in for the price of $2.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VTGN posted a 52-week range of $0.35-$3.18.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $143.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $301.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.21.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 53.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 21, this organization’s Director bought 30,000 shares at the rate of 0.69, making the entire transaction reach 20,700 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,000.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -3,087.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in the upcoming year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 35.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 503.01.

In the same vein, VTGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.27, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [VistaGen Therapeutics Inc., VTGN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.14 million was lower the volume of 3.74 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 45.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.50% that was lower than 119.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

