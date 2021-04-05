Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) is predicted to post EPS of 0.14 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) started the day on April 01, 2021, with a price increase of 16.54% at $41.28. During the day, the stock rose to $41.50 and sunk to $35.86 before settling in for the price of $35.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LPRO posted a 52-week range of $9.37-$43.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -390.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $128.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.99.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Credit Services Industry. Open Lending Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.60%, in contrast to 58.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 4,413,671 shares at the rate of 26.88, making the entire transaction reach 118,639,476 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,111,329. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 14, Company’s 10% Owner sold 9,919 for 26.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 266,623. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,216 in total.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.12) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -390.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.18 in the upcoming year.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Open Lending Corporation (LPRO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 41.24.

In the same vein, LPRO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.49 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.14 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.47% While, its Average True Range was 2.79.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.13% that was higher than 63.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.