P&F Industries Inc. (PFIN) 14-day ATR is 0.49: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

P&F Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIN) established initial surge of 16.06% at $7.66, as the Stock market unbolted on April 01, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $9.70 and sunk to $6.39 before settling in for the price of $6.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PFIN posted a 52-week range of $4.10-$8.26.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -39.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -204.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.30.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 134 employees. It has generated 366,687 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -36,970. The stock had 5.86 Receivables turnover and 0.84 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.89, operating margin was -10.53 and Pretax Margin of -13.95.

P&F Industries Inc. (PFIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the P&F Industries Inc. industry. P&F Industries Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.40%, in contrast to 3.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 01, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 47,200 shares at the rate of 8.74, making the entire transaction reach 412,646 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 284,005. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 01, Company’s 10% Owner sold 47,200 for 8.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 412,646. This particular insider is now the holder of 284,005 in total.

P&F Industries Inc. (PFIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -10.08 while generating a return on equity of -11.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

P&F Industries Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -204.50%.

P&F Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for P&F Industries Inc. (PFIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.35.

In the same vein, PFIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.57.

Technical Analysis of P&F Industries Inc. (PFIN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [P&F Industries Inc., PFIN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.13 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.61.

Raw Stochastic average of P&F Industries Inc. (PFIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.00% that was higher than 73.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.