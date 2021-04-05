The key reasons why iFresh Inc. (IFMK) is -62.35% away from 52-week high?

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) started the day on April 01, 2021, with a price increase of 19.40% at $1.60. During the day, the stock rose to $1.6899 and sunk to $1.35 before settling in for the price of $1.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IFMK posted a 52-week range of $0.65-$4.25.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -6.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -64.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $48.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5580, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0483.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 276 employees. It has generated 279,541 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -25,896. The stock had 24.07 Receivables turnover and 1.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.82, operating margin was -9.18 and Pretax Margin of -9.47.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Grocery Stores Industry. iFresh Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.60%, in contrast to 1.00% institutional ownership.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -9.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

iFresh Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.80%.

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for iFresh Inc. (IFMK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.52.

In the same vein, IFMK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02.

Technical Analysis of iFresh Inc. (IFMK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.32 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.77 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.1613.

Raw Stochastic average of iFresh Inc. (IFMK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 103.97% that was lower than 174.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.