WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) average volume reaches $1.64M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

By Zach King
As on April 01, 2021, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.43% to $28.98. During the day, the stock rose to $29.12 and sunk to $27.94 before settling in for the price of $27.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WSC posted a 52-week range of $8.35-$28.71.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 418.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $229.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $164.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.44.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Rental & Leasing Services industry. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 78.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 04, this organization’s Director sold 17,412,500 shares at the rate of 26.79, making the entire transaction reach 466,393,812 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 42,413,058. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 04, Company’s 10% Owner sold 17,412,500 for 26.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 466,393,812. This particular insider is now the holder of 42,313,058 in total.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.19) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 418.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in the upcoming year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $85.99, and its Beta score is 1.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.05.

In the same vein, WSC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., WSC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.49 million was lower the volume of 1.66 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.63% While, its Average True Range was 1.07.

Raw Stochastic average of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 96.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.67% that was higher than 36.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

