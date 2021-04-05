ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) is -16.89% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

By Shaun Noe
Company News

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) open the trading on April 01, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.83% to $3.63. During the day, the stock rose to $3.797 and sunk to $3.58 before settling in for the price of $3.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZIOP posted a 52-week range of $2.06-$5.95.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $213.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $200.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $772.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.24.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 57.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 08, this organization’s EVP, GM Gene Therapy sold 27,894 shares at the rate of 3.12, making the entire transaction reach 87,029 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 199,516. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 08, Company’s SVP, Treasurer & CAO sold 18,020 for 3.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 55,682. This particular insider is now the holder of 63,965 in total.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.1) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in the upcoming year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36.

In the same vein, ZIOP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.38, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)

[ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., ZIOP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.40% that was lower than 96.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

The Fundamentals Of Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Are A Compelling Reason To Be Bullish On The Stock

Stock Headlines Steve Mayer - 0
Some investors were pleased to see that the DBI stock's executives that sells high-end footwear, Designer Brands Inc(DBI), acquired new shares of their company...
Read more

The Fundamental Case for and Against Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
During the past 52 weeks, Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) shares have fallen about 25%. Another reason for the decline in quotations is the drug's inability...
Read more

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Stock Preview: What You Need To Know

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has experienced strong growth in its stocks this week. As a result of reducing its debt, the UEC stock has...
Read more

GM Partnered WithSolidEnergy Systems To Produce Cheaper EV Batteries

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
General Motors (GM) has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to develop a car battery that is 60% cheaper than the current...
Read more

How Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Will benefit From Their Unique Partnership

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and cosmetic company e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) announced plans for a unique partnership during the recent inaugural conference. Therefore, elf...
Read more

Related Stories

Company News

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) went up 3.98% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe - 0
Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) started the day on April 01, 2021, with a price increase of 3.98% at $6.53. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.70

Shaun Noe - 0
As on April 01, 2021, Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 14.19% to $3.54. During...
Read more
Company News

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) surge 2.38% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Shaun Noe - 0
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) established initial surge of 2.96% at $10.77, as the Stock market unbolted on April 01, 2021. During the...
Read more
Company News

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) last month performance of 0.97% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 01, 2021, Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) set off with pace as it heaved 0.33%...
Read more
Company News

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) as it 5-day change was 8.21%

Shaun Noe - 0
Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) started the day on April 01, 2021, with a price increase of 3.68% at $68.70. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Company News

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) EPS growth this year is 56.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe - 0
As on April 01, 2021, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.16% to $26.50. During the day,...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.