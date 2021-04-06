ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.82

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on April 05, 2021, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) started slowly as it slid -17.23% to $21.18. During the day, the stock rose to $22.07 and sunk to $20.92 before settling in for the price of $25.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACAD posted a 52-week range of $23.35-$58.72.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 491.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $159.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $158.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $45.63.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 601 employees. It has generated 735,033 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -468,526. The stock had 10.02 Receivables turnover and 0.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +97.35, operating margin was -52.92 and Pretax Margin of -63.60.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 95.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 04, this organization’s EVP & General Counsel sold 2,107 shares at the rate of 50.61, making the entire transaction reach 106,635 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,911. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 04, Company’s President sold 8,429 for 50.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 426,592. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,049 in total.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.47) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -63.74 while generating a return on equity of -42.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.00% and is forecasted to reach -1.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.74.

In the same vein, ACAD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.79, a figure that is expected to reach -0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., ACAD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.49 million was better the volume of 2.05 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.49% While, its Average True Range was 2.08.

Raw Stochastic average of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.75% that was lower than 114.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

