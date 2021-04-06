Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.87 million

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AMEX: AWX) started the day on April 05, 2021, with a price increase of 10.00% at $4.51. During the day, the stock rose to $5.50 and sunk to $4.14 before settling in for the price of $4.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AWX posted a 52-week range of $1.18-$5.25.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 103.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.38.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 388 employees. It has generated 121,826 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 29. The stock had 5.35 Receivables turnover and 0.73 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.98, operating margin was +0.21 and Pretax Margin of +0.09.

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Waste Management Industry. Avalon Holdings Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.77%, in contrast to 10.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 28, this organization’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 24,000 shares at the rate of 4.50, making the entire transaction reach 108,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +0.02 while generating a return on equity of 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Avalon Holdings Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 103.10%.

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AMEX: AWX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1503.33, and its Beta score is 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.27.

In the same vein, AWX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.00.

Technical Analysis of Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Avalon Holdings Corporation (AMEX: AWX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.54 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.2 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.82% that was lower than 106.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

