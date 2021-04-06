Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) latest performance of -1.55% is not what was on cards

By Zach King
Top Picks

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 05, 2021, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.55% to $1.27. During the day, the stock rose to $1.32 and sunk to $1.24 before settling in for the price of $1.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASM posted a 52-week range of $0.28-$2.82.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 1.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -60.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -169.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $86.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $122.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3378, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1165.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 350 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -4.85, operating margin was -35.19 and Pretax Margin of -58.09.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Silver industry. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 3.01% institutional ownership.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2017, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.02) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -48.89 while generating a return on equity of -13.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -169.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in the upcoming year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.63.

In the same vein, ASM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., ASM]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.13 million was inferior to the volume of 4.76 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.0960.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.12% that was lower than 111.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

The Fundamentals Of Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Are A Compelling Reason To Be Bullish On The Stock

Stock Headlines Steve Mayer - 0
Some investors were pleased to see that the DBI stock's executives that sells high-end footwear, Designer Brands Inc(DBI), acquired new shares of their company...
Read more

The Fundamental Case for and Against Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
During the past 52 weeks, Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) shares have fallen about 25%. Another reason for the decline in quotations is the drug's inability...
Read more

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Stock Preview: What You Need To Know

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has experienced strong growth in its stocks this week. As a result of reducing its debt, the UEC stock has...
Read more

GM Partnered WithSolidEnergy Systems To Produce Cheaper EV Batteries

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
General Motors (GM) has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to develop a car battery that is 60% cheaper than the current...
Read more

How Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Will benefit From Their Unique Partnership

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and cosmetic company e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) announced plans for a unique partnership during the recent inaugural conference. Therefore, elf...
Read more

Related Stories

Top Picks

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) Moves 0.31% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Zach King - 0
DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) established initial surge of 0.31% at $133.55, as the Stock market unbolted on April 05, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more
Top Picks

The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.31M

Zach King - 0
The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE: TCS) open the trading on April 05, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.85% to...
Read more
Top Picks

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) return on Assets touches 0.79: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Zach King - 0
Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) started the day on April 05, 2021, with a price increase of 5.21% at $2.22. During the day,...
Read more
Top Picks

BEST Inc. (BEST) EPS is poised to hit -0.87 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Zach King - 0
As on April 05, 2021, BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) started slowly as it slid -6.77% to $1.79. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more
Top Picks

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) average volume reaches $2.72M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Zach King - 0
The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) flaunted slowness of -1.81% at $22.29, as the Stock market unbolted on April 05, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more
Top Picks

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) volume hits 1.15 million: A New Opening for Investors

Zach King - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 05, 2021, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.88%...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.