Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) return on Assets touches -55.61: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

By Zach King
Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) open the trading on April 05, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 6.71% to $7.63. During the day, the stock rose to $10.17 and sunk to $7.26 before settling in for the price of $7.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BPTH posted a 52-week range of $3.12-$24.34.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $52.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.81.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Bio-Path Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.67%, in contrast to 6.90% institutional ownership.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.78) by $0.21. This company achieved a return on equity of -60.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.60% and is forecasted to reach -1.97 in the upcoming year.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 13.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.69.

In the same vein, BPTH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.85, a figure that is expected to reach -0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH)

[Bio-Path Holdings Inc., BPTH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.29% that was lower than 160.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

