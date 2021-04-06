Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) latest performance of -3.73% is not what was on cards

By Zach King
Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) started the day on April 05, 2021, with a price decrease of -3.73% at $5.68. During the day, the stock rose to $7.05 and sunk to $5.55 before settling in for the price of $5.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BMRA posted a 52-week range of $4.41-$12.75.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 6.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -39.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $61.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.92.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 84 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 148,727 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -51,979. The stock had 4.16 Receivables turnover and 0.59 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.62, operating margin was -35.90 and Pretax Margin of -34.84.

Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. Biomerica Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.60%, in contrast to 25.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 26, this organization’s Director bought 9,100 shares at the rate of 5.45, making the entire transaction reach 49,595 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,100. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 21, Company’s Director sold 5,000 for 8.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 40,531. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,700 in total.

Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 11/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -34.95 while generating a return on equity of -25.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Biomerica Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in the upcoming year.

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Biomerica Inc. (BMRA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.67.

In the same vein, BMRA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Biomerica Inc. (BMRA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.31 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.4 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.73% that was lower than 76.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

