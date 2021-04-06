Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) EPS growth this year is -26.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 05, 2021, Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.31% to $46.42. During the day, the stock rose to $49.34 and sunk to $45.6384 before settling in for the price of $48.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSIQ posted a 52-week range of $14.58-$67.39.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 1.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $50.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.74.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 13478 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.85, operating margin was +5.61 and Pretax Margin of +3.87.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Solar industry. Canadian Solar Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.00%, in contrast to 52.60% institutional ownership.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.55) by $0.66. This company achieved a net margin of +4.22 while generating a return on equity of 9.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.80% and is forecasted to reach 3.73 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.02, and its Beta score is 1.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.81.

In the same vein, CSIQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)

Going through the that latest performance of [Canadian Solar Inc., CSIQ]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.7 million was inferior to the volume of 2.27 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.18% While, its Average True Range was 3.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 58.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.93% that was higher than 72.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

