Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) is predicted to post EPS of 0.05 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) open the trading on April 05, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 3.52% to $6.18. During the day, the stock rose to $6.32 and sunk to $6.10 before settling in for the price of $5.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBR posted a 52-week range of $3.35-$7.75.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.57 billion, simultaneously with a float of $599.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.21.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 12435 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 2,321,427 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 506,002. The stock had 2.18 Receivables turnover and 0.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.74, operating margin was +11.41 and Pretax Margin of +18.16.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +21.80 while generating a return on equity of 9.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.93.

In the same vein, EBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

[Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A., EBR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.70% that was lower than 55.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

