E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.61M

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) started the day on April 05, 2021, with a price increase of 4.91% at $10.47. During the day, the stock rose to $10.64 and sunk to $10.04 before settling in for the price of $9.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ETWO posted a 52-week range of $8.26-$11.97.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $232.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $214.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.28.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.00%, in contrast to 14.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 04, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 287,250 shares at the rate of 11.03, making the entire transaction reach 3,168,368 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,436,975. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 04, Company’s 10% Owner bought 287,250 for 11.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,168,368. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,436,975 in total.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56.

In the same vein, ETWO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.37 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.63 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.54.

Raw Stochastic average of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.57%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.19% that was higher than 43.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.