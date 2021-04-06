Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) last month volatility was 8.57%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) started the day on April 05, 2021, with a price increase of 11.95% at $5.06. During the day, the stock rose to $6.0222 and sunk to $4.75 before settling in for the price of $4.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GTIM posted a 52-week range of $0.45-$4.65.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 20.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -40.18%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -169.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $56.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.13.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 209 employees. It has generated 47,393 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -6,003. The stock had 147.36 Receivables turnover and 1.38 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.31, operating margin was +3.20 and Pretax Margin of -11.65.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Restaurants Industry. Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.80%, in contrast to 10.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 29, this organization’s Director bought 6,189 shares at the rate of 4.00, making the entire transaction reach 24,756 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 329,601. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 25, Company’s Director bought 16,757 for 4.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 67,028. This particular insider is now the holder of 323,412 in total.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2019, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -12.67 while generating a return on equity of -67.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -169.30%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -40.18% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.45.

In the same vein, GTIM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.98.

Technical Analysis of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.35 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.11 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.12% that was lower than 94.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.