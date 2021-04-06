GreenBox POS (GBOX) average volume reaches $385.43K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on April 05, 2021, GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 11.13% to $15.48. During the day, the stock rose to $16.12 and sunk to $14.05 before settling in for the price of $13.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GBOX posted a 52-week range of $0.18-$15.60.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 32.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $482.98 million.

It has generated 473,612 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -278,188. The stock had 3.02 Receivables turnover and 0.69 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.06, operating margin was -59.87 and Pretax Margin of -58.74.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -58.74.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GreenBox POS (GBOX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 56.65.

In the same vein, GBOX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02.

Technical Analysis of GreenBox POS (GBOX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [GreenBox POS, GBOX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.58 million was better the volume of 0.57 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.99% While, its Average True Range was 1.37.