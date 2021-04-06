Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Moves 2.28% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) started the day on April 05, 2021, with a price increase of 2.28% at $93.44. During the day, the stock rose to $94.13 and sunk to $91.43 before settling in for the price of $91.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MNST posted a 52-week range of $52.39-$95.11.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 11.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $527.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $374.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $49.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $89.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $83.54.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 3666 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,254,402 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 384,505. The stock had 7.62 Receivables turnover and 0.80 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +59.23, operating margin was +35.52 and Pretax Margin of +35.36.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. Monster Beverage Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 65.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 02, this organization’s President of EMEA sold 31,385 shares at the rate of 87.88, making the entire transaction reach 2,758,043 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,500. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 14, Company’s EVP Finance Monster Energy Co. sold 10,249 for 83.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 856,099. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,868 in total.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.62) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +30.65 while generating a return on equity of 30.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.35% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $35.43, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 37.40.

In the same vein, MNST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.64, a figure that is expected to reach 0.61 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.99 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.16 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.43% While, its Average True Range was 2.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.00% that was lower than 22.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.