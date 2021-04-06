No matter how cynical the overall market is Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) performance over the last week is recorded 12.50%

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on April 05, 2021, Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.98% to $6.57. During the day, the stock rose to $7.28 and sunk to $6.31 before settling in for the price of $6.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OCUP posted a 52-week range of $3.68-$14.80.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 39.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $65.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.75.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Ocuphire Pharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.00%, in contrast to 28.80% institutional ownership.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.42) by -$3.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 39.40% and is forecasted to reach -1.45 in the upcoming year.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.80.

In the same vein, OCUP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.28, a figure that is expected to reach -0.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ocuphire Pharma Inc., OCUP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.53 million was better the volume of 0.25 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 44.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 101.87% that was higher than 91.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

