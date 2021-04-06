Ouster Inc. (OUST) Open at price of $8.99: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) open the trading on April 05, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -12.80% to $7.63. During the day, the stock rose to $8.99 and sunk to $7.55 before settling in for the price of $8.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OUST posted a 52-week range of $7.80-$17.73.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $161.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.93.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Ouster Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.70%, in contrast to 5.30% institutional ownership.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ouster Inc. (OUST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 81.88.

In the same vein, OUST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.33.

Technical Analysis of Ouster Inc. (OUST)

[Ouster Inc., OUST] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.93.

Raw Stochastic average of Ouster Inc. (OUST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 99.19% that was higher than 92.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.