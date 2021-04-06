Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) last week performance was 14.97%

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) established initial surge of 15.65% at $11.60, as the Stock market unbolted on April 05, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $11.847 and sunk to $9.9201 before settling in for the price of $10.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WNW posted a 52-week range of $7.31-$160.68.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $290.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.44.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 55 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.79, operating margin was -22.90 and Pretax Margin of -22.84.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Wunong Net Technology Company Limited industry. Wunong Net Technology Company Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 73.00%, in contrast to 0.19% institutional ownership.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -22.84.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 35.32.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Technical Analysis of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Wunong Net Technology Company Limited, WNW]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.54 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.26% While, its Average True Range was 1.65.