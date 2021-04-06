ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 3.44

By Steve Mayer
ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) flaunted slowness of -2.07% at $10.90, as the Stock market unbolted on April 05, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $11.18 and sunk to $10.33 before settling in for the price of $11.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PUMP posted a 52-week range of $2.28-$13.99.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -167.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $71.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.89.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1100 employees. It has generated 717,484 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -97,291. The stock had 5.32 Receivables turnover and 0.63 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.55, operating margin was -4.45 and Pretax Margin of -17.04.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the ProPetro Holding Corp. industry. ProPetro Holding Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 73.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s Chief Strategy & Admin Officer sold 19,099 shares at the rate of 11.56, making the entire transaction reach 220,784 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 150. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 7,027 for 12.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 84,324. This particular insider is now the holder of 725 in total.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by -$0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -13.56 while generating a return on equity of -11.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -167.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -10.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.67.

In the same vein, PUMP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.06, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ProPetro Holding Corp., PUMP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.12 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.71.

Raw Stochastic average of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 53.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.94% that was lower than 73.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

