Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) EPS is poised to hit -4.61 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) established initial surge of 2.86% at $89.15, as the Stock market unbolted on April 05, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $91.30 and sunk to $88.72 before settling in for the price of $86.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCL posted a 52-week range of $22.25-$99.24.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -23.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -61.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -402.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $224.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $187.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $81.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $68.53.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 85000 employees. It has generated 25,986 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -68,205. The stock had 7.49 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -80.83, operating margin was -132.80 and Pretax Margin of -261.46.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Royal Caribbean Group industry. Royal Caribbean Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.70%, in contrast to 62.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 600,000 shares at the rate of 63.67, making the entire transaction reach 38,202,172 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,099,253. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 25, Company’s Director sold 600,000 for 63.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 38,202,172. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,134,512 in total.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$5.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$5.2) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -262.47 while generating a return on equity of -55.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -4.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -402.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.30 in the upcoming year.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Royal Caribbean Group (RCL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.15.

In the same vein, RCL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -27.11, a figure that is expected to reach -4.61 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Royal Caribbean Group, RCL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 5.34 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.24% While, its Average True Range was 4.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 67.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.31% that was lower than 51.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

