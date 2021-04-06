SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) is -3.20% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

By Shaun Noe
Company News

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) started the day on April 05, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.20% at $15.19. During the day, the stock rose to $15.429 and sunk to $15.05 before settling in for the price of $15.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SSRM posted a 52-week range of $12.43-$25.32.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 17.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 73.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $220.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $217.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.94.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1484 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.02, operating margin was +29.22 and Pretax Margin of +21.25.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gold Industry. SSR Mining Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.30%, in contrast to 62.20% institutional ownership.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2017, the organization reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +15.65 while generating a return on equity of 6.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 73.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.22 in the upcoming year.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.61. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.44, and its Beta score is 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.47.

In the same vein, SSRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.65, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.88 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.98 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.59.

Raw Stochastic average of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.27% that was lower than 49.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

