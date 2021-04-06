The key reasons why Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) is -7.05% away from 52-week high?

As on April 05, 2021, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.94% to $16.60. During the day, the stock rose to $16.98 and sunk to $16.07 before settling in for the price of $15.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AQN posted a 52-week range of $12.30-$17.86.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $598.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $598.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.23.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 3441 employees. It has generated 642,574 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 305,004. The stock had 5.89 Receivables turnover and 0.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.05, operating margin was +21.44 and Pretax Margin of +48.06.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.16%, in contrast to 55.32% institutional ownership.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +47.47 while generating a return on equity of 18.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.93.

In the same vein, AQN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.37.

Technical Analysis of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., AQN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.25 million was better the volume of 1.06 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.55% that was higher than 21.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.