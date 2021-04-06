The key reasons why RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) is -12.16% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 05, 2021, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) set off with pace as it heaved 3.67% to $13.00. During the day, the stock rose to $14.64 and sunk to $12.69 before settling in for the price of $12.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RADA posted a 52-week range of $3.46-$14.80.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 73.35%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 200.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $637.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.54.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 244 employees. It has generated 312,365 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 23,115. The stock had 4.98 Receivables turnover and 0.89 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.18, operating margin was +6.92 and Pretax Margin of +7.40.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.28%, in contrast to 35.69% institutional ownership.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.05) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +7.40 while generating a return on equity of 9.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 200.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in the upcoming year.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.36.

In the same vein, RADA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA)

Going through the that latest performance of [RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., RADA]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.99 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.8 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.87.

Raw Stochastic average of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.06% that was lower than 65.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.